Lucknow Lockdown: Anti-CAA Protest Suspended Amid COVID-19 Scare
Women protestors staging a round-the-clock sit-in at the historic clock tower here against the CAA and the NRC have suspended their dharna in view of the coronavirus scare.
The woman protestors have submitted a letter to the police commissioner, saying they were suspending their 66-day-long protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR) temporarily in view of the outbreak.
Amid the coronavirus scare, Uttar Pradesh has imposed a lockdown in 16 districts of the state from 23 to 25 March.
On Sunday, 22 March, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that unnecessary crowds should be avoided, people should be more careful as even slight carelessness can prove to be harmful.
"Do not perform any religious functions collectively. Avoid visiting the temples, mosques, and gurudwaras," Yogi Adityanath said, adding, that all the 15 districts will be sanitized during the lockdown.
Meanwhile, in a statement released by the Press Bureau of Information, the government has asked the states to take strict action against those who violate the lockdown.
(With inputs from PTI and India Today)
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)