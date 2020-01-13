HC Agrees to Hear Plea to Open Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh Stretch
The Delhi High Court on Monday, 13 January, agreed to hear on Tuesday a PIL seeking to open Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch which has been closed since 15 December, due to ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.
The plea was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar, which listed it for hearing on Tuesday.
The petition, filed by advocate and social activist Amit Sahni, sought direction to the Delhi Police Commissioner to withdraw the closure of Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh Stretch and Okhla underpass. It was a temporary measure but has been extended.
The Kalindi Kunj stretch is quite crucial as it connects Delhi, Faridabad (Haryana) and Noida (Uttar Pradesh) and commuters who use these roads are forced to take alternative routes Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) Expressway and Ashram, which is causing hours of traffic jams and wastage of time and fuel, it said.
The plea said children, who take that route, are compelled to leave home two hours prior to school timing.
It claimed that the authorities have failed to take appropriate action to give relief to the residents of the locality and lakhs of commuters of Delhi, UP and Haryana.
Sahni said he has given representation to the authorities on 3 January but no action has been taken till date.
Due to the heavy traffic on alternative routes, it takes 15-20 minutes for people to cross just one traffic signal at Ashram, it said.
The Courts Are Dealing With Pleas Seeking the Removal of Protesters From the Roads to Aid Smooth Traffic
Citing several news reports, it said that on an average, Ashram Chowk is used by around 30,000 vehicles every day. With the Kalindi Kunj road closure, an additional 1 lakh vehicles are flowing through the intersection.
The high court, on 10 January, had refused to entertain another plea seeking directions for removal of demonstrators protesting the CAA at Shaheen Bagh in order to clear road blockages that are causing traffic congestion at the DND route.
The court had directed that the petition be treated as representation by the authorities and to be decided in accordance with law, keeping in mind the permissions given by the police to the protesters, effect on the traffic and inconvenience caused to the public at large.
