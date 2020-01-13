HC Agrees to Hear Plea to Open Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh Stretch

The Kalindi Kunj stretch is quite crucial as it connects Delhi, Faridabad (Haryana) and Noida (Uttar Pradesh) and commuters who use these roads are forced to take alternative routes Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) Expressway and Ashram, which is causing hours of traffic jams and wastage of time and fuel, it said.

The plea said children, who take that route, are compelled to leave home two hours prior to school timing.

It claimed that the authorities have failed to take appropriate action to give relief to the residents of the locality and lakhs of commuters of Delhi, UP and Haryana.

Sahni said he has given representation to the authorities on 3 January but no action has been taken till date.