Protesters at Leaning Tower of Pisa Stand With Shaheen Bagh, Jamia

On 1 February, the anti-CAA-NRC protest reached an unlikely part of the world.

Six thousand kilometres away from Shaheen Bagh, over a dozen students and researchers in Italy marched to the iconic Leaning Tower of Pisa to stage a protest against the Act and express solidarity with “the brave women of Shaheen Bagh”.

The imposing tower, built over 200 years and completed in 1372, formed a picturesque backdrop for the protesters to stand with the national flag, sing Vande Mataram and read a letter of demands for the prime minister.

According to the participants, the demonstration started at the iconic Piazza Garibaldi with a discussion on what CAA and NRC are. The protesters then marched for a kilometre towards the Leaning Tower of Pisa where the letter to the government was read again.