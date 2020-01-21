TDP Blocks Tabling of AP’s ‘3 Capital’ Bill in Legislative Council

Senior minister Botsa Satyanarayana asked the Chairman not to use the Council for "political business."

"Don't use your discretionary powers for political gains. Go by the rule book. Don't do politics. Don't get involved in politics. It will be a blot on you," Bosta told the Council Chairman. Leader of Opposition Yanamala Ramakrishnudu raised a point of order and referred to Rules 139, 140 and 141 of the Council Business.

"The Assembly passed the Bill only last night. You received notice about it this morning. Under Rule 141, two days time can be taken by the Council before the same Bill is moved," Yanamala pointed out. Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath said taking up the motion under Rule 71 and putting off the bill would set a bad precedent and have far-reaching consequences.