Andhra Sees 43 COVID-19 Cases in a Single Night, State Total at 87

Witnessing its biggest spike in the number of COVID-19 cases for a second consecutive day, Andhra Pradesh reported that 43 patients tested positive for the coronavirus since Tuesday night. In a medical bulletin issued at 10 am on Wednesday, 1 April, the state said that it now has a total of 87 cases, of which 85 are active.

The tests reflect the number of positive cases that were reported between 9 pm on Tuesday night and 10 am on Wednesday. The Chief Minister's office said that all of those who tested positive had attended the Tablighi Jamaat conference at Nizamuddin in Delhi last month.