Minister's House Torched, Violence in Andhra's Konaseema Over District Renaming
A group of people were opposing the proposed renaming of the Konaseema district to BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.
An Andhra Pradesh minister's house in Amalapuram was set on fire on Tuesday, 24 May, after violence broke out over the renaming of a district.
The police had to lathi-charge a group of people who were opposing the proposed renaming of the newly-created Konaseema district to BR Ambedkar Konaseema district.
The house of Transport Minister Pinipe Viswarupu was set on fire in the violence. The police moved the minister and his family to safety. A police vehicle and an educational institution's bus were also set on fire. The protesters also indulged in stone-pelting in which several police officers were injured.
Viswarupu's office was also attacked and furniture was smashed.
"It is unfortunate that over 20 police personnel sustained injuries in the incident. We will conduct a thorough investigation into the incident and bring the culprits to book," the Home Minister Taneti Vanitha said.
Vanitha alleged that some anti-social elements and political parties instigated the arson.
Background
On 4 April, the Konaseema district was carved out of East Godavari.
The state government issued a preliminary notification that sought to rename Konaseema as B R Ambedkar Konaseema district last week. The government had also invited objections, if any, from the people.
However, the Konaseema Sadhana Samiti objected to it and wanted the name Konaseema retained. The Samiti organised a protest on Tuesday and had planned to submit a memorandum against the renaming to the district collector.
The police tried to control the protest which angered the protesters, leading to the violence.
(With inputs from PTI)
