A journalist in Andaman and Nicobar Islands has been arrested by the police because he raised questions about a news piece he read online.A report by India Today states that Zubair Ahmed had read an article in the Andaman Chronicle about how a family who had spoken to a COVID-19 patient on the phone was quarantined for 28 days.They're Curbing Free Speech: Amnesty on FIRs Against J&K JournosHe sought an explanation from the Andaman administration, and also warned others that calls were being traced of those who had been quarantined. On 27 April evening, Zubair was summoned by the police and told India Today that his phone was taken away and that he was charged with a non-bailable offence.After spending about 15 hours in the lockup, he got conditional bail on Tuesday, 28 April afternoon. The authorities have said that it was necessary to arrest Zubair so that people in the Andamans don't end up hiding information.(With inputs from India Today)