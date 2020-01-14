AMU to File FIR Against UP Police for Entering Students’ Hostel
The Aligarh Muslim University said in a press release on Tuesday, 14 January, that the institution will file an FIR against Uttar Pradesh Police for their action of “entering the hostels of students.”
"Evidence brought to the knowledge of the university administration suggest that police personnel might have crossed the mandate by entering the Morrison Court Hostel premises," a statement quoting the Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor read.
Clashes had broke out between police and students on 15 December, when the latter undertook a protest march in solidarity with the students of New Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia University.