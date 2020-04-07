Amritsar Family Refuses to Claim COVID-19 Victim’s Body

Initially, the man had tested negative for COVID-19 at Government Medical College in Amritsar. But when his condition did not improve, he was shifted to a private hospital, where he tested positive for the disease.

Civil Surgeon Amritsar Prabhdeep Kaur Johal said, “A few days ago, he tested negative for the infection at GMC lab. Then he went to a private hospital which declared him positive in their preliminary report. Thereafter, we took his samples again for confirmation and found him positive for COVID-19."

In another such incident in Amritsar, residents of Verka village did not allow the cremation of Padma Shri recipient and former Golden Temple ‘Hazuri’ Raagi Bhai Nirmal Singh Khalsa.

The villagers had refused to allow the cremation of the Gurbani exponent fearing the spread of the disease.