They Let ‘Aalia-Malia-Jamalia’ From Pak Enter: Shah Slams Congress
A day after Home Minister Amit Shah took a dig at Congress for misleading people on the amended Citizenship Act and NRC, Shah on Friday, 27 December, stated that before his party came to power, Congress let “Aalia-Malia-Jamalia” come from Pakistan regularly and kill our jawans."
‘Modi With 56-Inch Chest is PM, Not Mouni Baba’
Shah was speaking at an event in Shimla's historic Ridge Maidan to mark the completion of two years of Himachal Pradesh government.
Talking about the change in stance that this government has taken when it comes to their relations with Pakistan, Shah added, “Pakistan made a mistake. They attacked in Uri, then Pulwama but then the BJP government within ten days carried out surgical strike, airstrike and entered the homes of terrorists and killed them.”
‘Congress Spreading Rumours on CAA, NRC’
Wile talking about the massive protests over CAA and NRC – which activists and Opposition parties claim is discriminatory to Muslims – Shah has reiterated that it will not effect the Indian Muslims.
“No one will be stripped of their citizenship. The Congress and company are spreading rumours that the citizenship of the minorities will be taken away with the Citizenship (Amendment) Act,” he added at the rally in Shimla.
The Union minister said the CAA would provide citizenship to the minorities who faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
Pakistan failed to implement the Nehru-Liaquat pact to protect religious and other rights of the minorities, Shah said, adding that it prompted the Narendra Modi-led BJP government to table the legislation in Parliament.
Amit Shah also attended the ground-breaking ceremony of projects worth over Rs 13,500 crores in Shimla.
The Himachal Pradesh government had signed MoUs worth over Rs 93,000 crore during the two-day Himachal Rising Global Investors' Meet at Dharamshala in November.
(With inputs from ANI, PTI)
