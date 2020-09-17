Amit Shah Discharged From AIIMS After Being Readmitted for Checkup

The Monsoon Session of the Parliament began on 14 September with various elaborate measures against coronavirus in place.

Several Union ministers and CMs, including Nitin Gadkari, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, have contracted the virus in the last couple of days.

India has recorded more than 51 lakh coronavirus infections so far, with 97,894 cases being recorded on Thursday in what was the biggest one-day spike. The death toll in the country stands at 83,198.