Will Fight For Azadi Like Bhagat Singh: Boy Beaten at Shah’s Rally
Video Editor: Purnendu Pritam
“They are more terrified of my freedom than I am I am of being put behind bars.”
A 20-year-old student and a follower of Bhagat Singh, Harjit Singh, alleged he was pushed to the ground and thrashed with chairs for raising slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens at a rally addressed by Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on 26 January.
He said, “One of my friends had told me that there is a protest against the CAA somewhere in Seelampur. I did not know the exact location. I got off at the Maujpur metro station and started searching for the location. The moment I got off the metro, I saw that there was a lot of security. I asked an officer why there was so much security. He said Amit Shah is coming. I didn’t bother much at first and headed to my protest venue but couldn’t find the correct location.”
“While coming back, when I saw Amit Shah on the screen, I thought, Amit Shah always keeps saying that he is ready to debate, that India has freedom of speech and one can say anything. He always says it with so much arrogance. I thought I have to break his arrogance and show him the truth about how much freedom of speech we actually have in India.”Harjit Singh
Harjit says the moment he raised “Take Back CAA” and “Take Back NRC” slogans, he was pushed to the ground and thrashed with chairs. “ Thankfully, I did not receive any serious injuries but my blood pressure dropped significantly. The police pulled me out of the crowd and took me to the police station. They denied me medical treatment.”
‘Police Asked Me to Sign a Statement Saying I’m Mentally Unstable’
“The police asked me to sign a letter. My father was sitting beside me. In the letter, it was written, ‘I am mentally unstable. I did not know what I was saying.’ The moment I read the word ‘mental’, I stopped and looked at my father. My father asked me to sign it. I thought if I don’t sign, I will be arrested and I will never be able to tell the world my version of the story. So, I signed it.”Harjit Singh
Harjit says he wanted to be an IPS officer, “But that dream might not come true now because of my records.” He, however, adds that he would keep fighting till the day he is alive. He says he also dreams of briging about a revolution like his idol, Bhagat Singh. And that dream, Harjit says, “will remain unfettered.”
