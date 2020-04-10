Shah Directs BSF to Enhance Vigil Along Pak, Bangladesh Borders
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has directed the BSF to enhance vigil along the Indian borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh, especially in the non-fenced areas, a senior official said on Friday, 10 April.
The minister reviewed the security of the two borders on Thursday and also directed the BSF to ensure that no cross-border movement takes place at these two fronts, Joint secretary in the ministry, Punya Salila Srivastava told reporters during a daily briefing on the steps taken by the ministry to ensure enforcement of the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.