Amid COVID Surge, Delhi HC Pulls Up AAP Govt for Relaxing Norms

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, 11 November, pulled up the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government led by Arvind Kejriwal for relaxing norms for public gatherings and transport at a time when the city is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases, news agency PTI reported.

Directing the Delhi government to file a status report on the steps taken to curb the spread of coronavirus in the last two weeks, the High Court noted how Delhi was ahead of states like Kerala and Maharashtra in terms of the daily COVID-19 cases these days.

While other states are imposing restrictions, the Delhi government is relaxing all norms, with caution being thrown to the wind, the court reportedly said.