Festivities Amid CAA Protests: Jamia Students Celebrate Christmas
Amid the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which have taken over Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia university for the past few days, the students took a break from the sloganeering to celebrate Christmas.
The protesters at the varsity celebrated the festival by cutting a cake and distributing presents among themselves, as a slight distraction from the tense situation.
Loading...
The university has been engulfed in protests, after Jamia turned into a battlefield on Sunday, 15 December, as police entered the campus and used brute force to contain protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, resulting in violence and arson. Several were injured, while some were even booked for violence.
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)