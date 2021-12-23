Amazon Files Petition in Delhi High Court Seeking Relief from ED Investigation

Suspecting violations of foreign investment laws, the ED has been probing Amazon's 2019 deal – its $200 million investment in Future Group – since several months now.

The investment has reportedly led to protracted legal battles as Amazon used terms of its 2019 deal and cited contract breaches by Future Group to block the sale of the latter's retail assets for $ 3.4 billion, reported Reuters.

Calling the ED investigation a "fishing and roving" inquiry, Amazon in its 816 page petition says the central agency sought privileged opinions and legal advice from Amazon besides other information that is not related to the company's deal with the Future Group.

"ED does not possess the requisite jurisdiction, under Section 13 read with Section 37 of FEMA to investigate issues relating to people joining or leaving the legal team of Indian Amazon entities in India, payments made by an Indian resident entity in Indian rupees to Indian counsel's law firms for services rendered in India and the same is not relevant to information relating to the Future Group transaction," Amazon stated in the petition, reported IANS.

In the recent weeks, several Amazon executives including the company's India head were summoned by ED. Its investigations have caused "unnecessary harassment," Amazon said, in its petition filed in the Delhi High court.