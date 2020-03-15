‘Amazed by CAA Protests’: 102-Year-Old Freedom Fighter Doreswamy

Stating that he has always been a vocal critic of the government, be it the BJP or the Congress in power. Doreswamy started out in the Congress party, after which he immersed himself in the freedom movement, like other youths at the time.

He recalls his scathing letter to former PM Indira Gandhi, during the Emergency.

“ I don’t belong to any political party and I do not favour any political party. I’ve not spared Indira Gandhi, I wrote a letter to Indira Gandhi when she clamped emergency,” the 102-year-old activist told The Quint.