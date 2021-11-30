Amarinder Singh Meets Haryana CM ML Khattar, Calls it 'Courtesy Meeting'

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh held a meeting with Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar at his residence in Chandigarh on Monday, 29 November.

Being termed as a 'courtesy meeting' by Singh, the meeting came on the same day as the passing of the highly-anticipated Farm Laws Repeal Bill, 2021 in the Parliament.

In the Assembly elections slated for 2022, Singh is looking to enter an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Speaking to the media, he said on Tuesday, 30 November, "Our membership drive is going great, wait for the time. We (with our allies) will form the government (in Punjab)."

After leading the Congress party to victory in the 2017 state elections, Singh resigned as the chief minister in September, after a prolonged power tussle with Navjot Singh Sidhu.