Amaravati Land Scam: Andhra HC Stays CID Probe Against Ex-CM Naidu

Based on a preliminary inquiry into the complaint and inquiry report by CID officials, the FIR was registered against Naidu and Narayana on 12 March, under sections 166 (Public servant disobeying law, with intent to cause injury to any person), 217 (Public servant disobeying direction of law with intent to save person from punishment or property from forfeiture) and 120B (Punishment of criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (Indian Penal Code), read with Sections 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), and 37 (Co-operation by doing one of several acts constituting an offence) of the IPC, as well as relevant sections of the SC/ST Act and section 7 of Andhra Pradesh Assigned Lands (Prohibition of Transfers) Act, 1977.

(Published in an arrangement with The News Minute.)