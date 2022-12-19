Allahabad University: Students, Guards Clash After Argument Over Campus Entry

Why did the clash erupt? The violence erupted after a former student leader named Vivekanand Pathak had an argument with the university guards who were allegedly not letting him enter the campus.

The leader has been part of a prolonged protest at the campus over fee hike that has been going on for a few months. The university administration has said it will not take back the fees hike.

Allegations of firing by security guards have also been raised. Both sides have claimed injuries.