All Vehicles With Caste Stickers to be Seized in Uttar Pradesh

"According to our enforcement teams, every 20th vehicle is found carrying such a sticker. Our headquarters has asked us to take action against such vehicle owners," said D K Tripathi, deputy transport commissioner, Kanpur.

The practice of people displaying their particular caste identities on vehicles, initially, began during the Samajwadi Party regime when writing 'Yadav' on the vehicles was considered a status symbol.

Vehicles with 'Jatav' stickers became more visible during the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) rule and such vehicles can be spotted even today in some districts, especially in the western Uttar Pradesh.

With the Yogi government in power, it is now common for people to flaunt Kshatriya, Thakur or Rajput (different variants of the same caste) as a label on vehicles.