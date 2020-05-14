The Railways has cancelled tickets for regular passenger trains, including mail, express, and suburban services, up to 30 June, PTI reported on Wednesday, 14 May.The statement released by the Indian Railways also clarified that shramik (worker) trains, which are being used to drop stranded migrant workers, as well as special passenger trains, that started running between Delhi and 15 stations recently, will continue to operate as scheduled.Migrant Labourers Dump ‘Bad Food’ at Train Station in BengalThose people who booked tickets for themselves for travel on or before 30 June will receive a refund of their money. FAQ: Bookings For Spl Passenger Trains Open – What Should I Know?The statement also ready that IRCTC has begun to keep a record of the destination address of passengers while booking tickets for contact tracing if required, PTI reported.The 15 special trains from New Delhi have been running since 12 May. They connect Delhi with cities in Assam, Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Jammu, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Tripura.The passenger services were suspended when the lockdown was imposed on 25 March.Fact Check: Is Centre Really Giving Free Rail Tickets to Migrants?Last month, according to PTI, the Railways refunded around Rs 1,490 crore after 94 lakh tickets, booked before the lockdown was imposed, were cancelled. In addition to that, another Rs 830 crore was refunded for travel planned between 22 March and 14 April, the first phase of the lockdown. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.