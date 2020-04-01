COVID-19: All SC Judges, Including CJI, Donate Rs 50K to PM Fund
An official of the apex court said all the 33 judges including the CJI have donated Rs 50,000 each to the fund.
An official of the apex court said all the 33 judges including the CJI have donated Rs 50,000 each to the fund.(Photo Courtesy: Reuters)

COVID-19: All SC Judges, Including CJI, Donate Rs 50K to PM Fund

PTI
India

All Supreme Court judges including Chief Justice of India donated Rs 50,000 each to the PM CARES fund to aid the nation's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

An official of the apex court told PTI that all the 33 judges including the CJI have donated Rs 50,000 each to the fund. He said cheques have already been sent to the fund.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra took to twitter to laud the effort of the judges of the apex court in their fight against the pandemic.

“I thank the Honourable Judges of the Supreme Court for this exemplary and inspiring gesture.Their contribution to PM-CARES will strengthen the efforts to fight COVID-19. #IndiaFightsCorona,” the Prime Minister wrote.

Also Read : SC Seeks Centre’s Reply on Plea for WHO Graded Protective Gear

Loading...

Earlier, Justice NV Ramana, senior-most judge after CJI SA Bobde, had donated Rs 1 lakh each to PM's fund and funds of chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh And Telangana.

The death toll in India rose to 38 on Wednesday, while the number of cases spiked to 1,637. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the novel coronavirus pandemic as the disease barrels across the globe.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has promised Rs 1 crore to the kin of “anyone who loses their life while serving COVID-19 patients”. The rise in number of cases are mostly attributed to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin.

Also Read : COVID-19 & Tablighi Markaz: Religions Must Protect, Not Endanger

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...