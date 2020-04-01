COVID-19: All SC Judges, Including CJI, Donate Rs 50K to PM Fund

The death toll in India rose to 38 on Wednesday, while the number of cases spiked to 1,637. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the novel coronavirus pandemic as the disease barrels across the globe.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has promised Rs 1 crore to the kin of “anyone who loses their life while serving COVID-19 patients”. The rise in number of cases are mostly attributed to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin.