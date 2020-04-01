COVID-19: All SC Judges, Including CJI, Donate Rs 50K to PM Fund
All Supreme Court judges including Chief Justice of India donated Rs 50,000 each to the PM CARES fund to aid the nation's fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra took to twitter to laud the effort of the judges of the apex court in their fight against the pandemic.
Earlier, Justice NV Ramana, senior-most judge after CJI SA Bobde, had donated Rs 1 lakh each to PM's fund and funds of chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh And Telangana.
The death toll in India rose to 38 on Wednesday, while the number of cases spiked to 1,637. More than 40,000 people have been killed in the novel coronavirus pandemic as the disease barrels across the globe.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has promised Rs 1 crore to the kin of “anyone who loses their life while serving COVID-19 patients”. The rise in number of cases are mostly attributed to the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi’s Nizamuddin.
