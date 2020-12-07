Akhilesh Yadav Detained Under Sec 144 for Sit-in Protest in UP

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav was detained by the Uttar Pradesh Police under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) on Monday, 7 December, after he defied the administration’s efforts to put him under house arrest. He stepped outside his Lucknow residence to lead a sit-in protest on the road in support of the farmers, news agency PTI reported.

Yadav broke through the barriers outside his home, faced resistance from the police for stepping out and sat in ‘dharna’ in the heart of Lucknow, before he was forced inside the police van.

The SP chief has written to the Lok Sabha Speaker, stating he is being stopped from exercising his democratic rights.