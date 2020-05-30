An Air India flight that was en route to Moscow from Delhi to bring back stranded Indians was asked to return midway after the pilot was found to be COVID-19 positive.Speaking to news agency PTI, a senior Air India official said that the flight had reached Uzbekistan’s airspace when the team on the ground realised that one of the pilots had tested positive for the coronavirus.“The flight was immediately asked to return. It came back to Delhi at around 12:30 pm on Saturday,” the official said.Air India Announces More Flights Under Vande Bharat MissionFurther, NDTV quoted sources in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) as saying that it appears to be a “lapse” and a probe will be ordered into the matter.Meanwhile, the crew has been quarantined and the airlines will reportedly send another plane to Moscow to bring back the Indians stranded there.2 Passengers Onboard SpiceJet Flights Test +Ve for Coronavirus(With inputs from NDTV and PTI) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.