Air India Cancels Flights to 7 Countries till 30 April

Air India has decided to cancel flights to Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Israel, South Korea and Sri Lanka till April 30, an airline official said on Friday, 13 March, amid mounting concerns over coronavirus epidemic.

The move comes a day after the national carrier announced suspension of services to Kuwait till 30 April.

Earlier, the airline curtailed services on most European routes, including Italy and France.

“It has been decided to temporarily suspend services to Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Israel, South Korea and Sri Lanka due to the coronavirus outbreak,” the official said on Friday.

On Wednesday, the government decided to suspend all visas, except a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, from 13 March to 15 April.

