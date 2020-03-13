Air India Cancels Flights to 7 Countries till 30 April
Air India has decided to cancel flights to Italy, France, Germany, Spain, Israel, South Korea and Sri Lanka till April 30, an airline official said on Friday, 13 March, amid mounting concerns over coronavirus epidemic.
The move comes a day after the national carrier announced suspension of services to Kuwait till 30 April.
Earlier, the airline curtailed services on most European routes, including Italy and France.
On Wednesday, the government decided to suspend all visas, except a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, from 13 March to 15 April.
