AI Crew Who Flew With Coronavirus-Infected Indian Quarantined

After the Union Health Ministry announced on Monday, 2 March, that a Delhi resident has tested positive for novel coronavirus, the Air India crew who had flown with him on the Vienna-Delhi flight on 25 February, have been asked to stay in isolation at their homes for 14 days, officials said.

"The crew members of 25 February Vienna-Delhi flight will remain in isolation for 14 days at their respective homes. If, during this period, they show any symptoms related to novel coronavirus infection, they have to immediately contact doctors," the officials told PTI.