COVID-19: Air India to Send Aircraft to Rome to Bring Back Indians

National carrier Air India will send a 787 Dreamliner aircraft to Rome on the afternoon of Saturday, 21 March, to evacuate Indians stranded there amid the coronavirus crisis, news agency PTI reported.

On Thursday, Dammu Ravi, Additional Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs, had said at a media briefing that 380 swab samples of Indians were brought back from Italy. Out of these, four were tested positive for coronavirus, PTI had quoted him as saying.