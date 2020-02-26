Air Chief Marshal Flies MiG-21 on Balakot Air Strikes Anniversary

Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on 26 February said that the message is clear that it will no longer be a status quo, if there is an attack orchestrated from across the border there will be a response and it will be a robust response.

He further added, "Rafale is a total game-changer. When we will use it along with the other aircraft we have in our inventory we would be a different air force."

"51 Squadron & Abhinandan demonstrated spirit of Air Force. They had no hesitation in engaging vastly superior aircraft in terms of technology and weapons, they did the right thing. Air Force is proud of them," he said.

(With inputs from ANI.)