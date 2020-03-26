AIMIM MLA From Malegaon Held for Allegedly Attacking Doctor
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MLA Mufti Mohammad Ismail from Maharastra’s Malegaon was arrested by the police on Thursday, 26 March, for allegedly attacking a doctor in a government hospital, reported ANI.
The incident reportedly occurred in Malegaon General Hospital on Thursday, 25 March.
The MLA reportedly barged into the hospital and manhandled the doctor for delaying the discharge of two patients admitted there.
Maharashtra is among the worst-hit states in the country due to the coronavirus outbreak. According to a PTI , the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 124 as on 26 March.
