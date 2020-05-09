Amid the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, an agitated crowd pelted stones at policemen who were enforcing lockdown in the Shahpur area of Ahmedabad on Friday, 8 May, PTI reported.The police lobbed tear gas shells, lathicharged the people and detained 15 of them. The incident took place in the evening, with five police personnel also receiving injuries, reported The Indian Express.The area where the incident occurred is a containment zone."A police team visited Shahpur after learning that locals were coming out in large numbers despite the lockdown. When police asked them to stay indoors, people got angry and started throwing stones," Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijay Patel reportedly said.Surat BJP Worker Cheats Migrants With Rail Tickets, Assaults ThemAccording to The Indian Express, a scuffle between residents and Rapid Action Force (RAF) team had broken out initially in the area. Some people were allegedly beaten up by the force's personnel when they came out of their houses to buy food commodities.Later, a police team reached the area, which is when the stone-pelting started.Regarding the incident, Congress MLA Gyasuddin Shaikh told the daily that "better planning was required on behalf of the municipal authorities to ensure that people have their supply of food in place", as he expressed sympathies for both the police who have to do their duty and the public who have to eat to survive.The state of Gujarat has reported the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in India with 7,402 people infected so far. Ahmedabad is one of the cities in the state with a high case-load.Agitated Migrants Pelt Stones at Police in Surat, Get Tear-Gassed We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.