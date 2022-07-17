Ahead of Presidential Poll, Yashwant Sinha's Appeal to Electoral College Members

Mentioning his membership tenure at the BJP, Sinha said, "I too once belonged to your party. However, I regret to say that the party that was once led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Lal Krishna Advani is dead and gone. Under the present sole leader, it's an altogether different – and degraded –party."

"I am sure most of you know the difference and lament it as much as I do. This election is your last chance to introduce much-needed course-correction in the BJP," he added.