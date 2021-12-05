Ahead of Polls, Navjot Sidhu Joins Teachers' Dharna Outside Delhi CM's Residence

With a few months before Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress contest in the Punjab Assembly elections, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu joined protesting guest teachers outside Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal’s residence in the capital on Sunday, 5 December.

In a video posted on Twitter by Sidhu, the PPCC chief can be seen raising slogans with protesting teachers.