Agra Engineering College Suspends 3 Students for 'Celebrating' Pak's T20 Win
The dean of hostels said that the three students posted status messages in favour of Pakistan after the match.
Three students, believed to be from Kashmir, on Monday, 25 October, were suspended by Raja Balwant Singh Management Technical Campus, Agra, after they allegedly posted stories on their social media account "in favour of Pakistan" after the country's 10-wicket win over India in their opening match of the T20 World Cup in Dubai, on Sunday, 24 October.
In an official statement, Dr Dushyant Singh, the dean of hostels, said that two 3rd year Civil Engineering students, Arsheed Yousuf and Inayat Altaf Sheikh, and a 4th year Civil Engineering student, Showkat Ahmed Ganai, "were found (to be) involved in the indiscipline act of posting status (messages) in favour of Pakistan after the India & Pakistan match on 24/10/2021."
"Therefore, the Hostel discipline committee has decided to suspend all three of them with immediate effect. Further, the committee will look into the matter and take appropriate decisions."
Later, a complaint was lodged at the Jagdish Pura police station in Agra.
"Some people posted stories on Whatsapp in favour of Pakistan after the end of the match. Some of the messages were found to be anti-India. The Jagdish Pura police was informed of the same in view of those messages. The police is currently investigating the matter," Agra SP Vikas Kumar said.
UAPA Against Students of 2 J&K Colleges
Previously, students, wardens and staff belonging to two medical colleges in Kashmir were reportedly booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) after they allegedly celebrated Pakistan's victory in the India-Pakistan T20 World Cup match on Sunday, 24 October.
ThePrint reported that the police said that the incidents took place at the hostels of Sher-E-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Soura and Government Medical College (GMC) in Karan Nagar.
People at these two institutes reportedly “burst crackers, danced and raised anti-India slogans” after India's heavy defeat on Sunday.
Scroll.in reported that the students have also been charged under Section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.
(With inputs from Scroll.in and The Print)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.