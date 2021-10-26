Agra Engineering College Suspends 3 Students for 'Celebrating' Pak's T20 Win

Three students, believed to be from Kashmir, on Monday, 25 October, were suspended by Raja Balwant Singh Management Technical Campus, Agra, after they allegedly posted stories on their social media account "in favour of Pakistan" after the country's 10-wicket win over India in their opening match of the T20 World Cup in Dubai, on Sunday, 24 October.

In an official statement, Dr Dushyant Singh, the dean of hostels, said that two 3rd year Civil Engineering students, Arsheed Yousuf and Inayat Altaf Sheikh, and a 4th year Civil Engineering student, Showkat Ahmed Ganai, "were found (to be) involved in the indiscipline act of posting status (messages) in favour of Pakistan after the India & Pakistan match on 24/10/2021."