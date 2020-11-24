Agitations in Tripura Against Refugee Resettlement Called Off

Tripura government spokesman and Law and Education Minister, Ratan Lal Nath, said the state government would provide Rs 5 lakh compensation to the family of both the deceased.

"A magisterial inquiry has been ordered into the police firing that caused the death of Srikanta Das," Nath told IANS.

Normal life has been crippled in northern Tripura's Kanchanpur sub-division with simmering tensions during the past more than one week.

The JMC has been agitating for the past three months and had called an indefinite shutdown since 16 November in the Kanchanpur sub-division protesting the Tripura and Central governments' decision to rehabilitate nearly 35,000 Reang tribal refugees who had fled from Mizoram in 1997 due to ethnic violence.

Since 19 November, the agitations spread to the nearby sub-divisions and districts, including Panisagar, as the state administration did not take swift measures to quell the situation and hold talks with the protesters. It turned violent on Saturday when the police had to open fire on the agitating mob which attacked the security forces in Panisagar.

Earlier, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb had said in Agartala that the process of rehabilitation of the tribal refugees got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic but the Centre and the state government were committed to settle these migrants in Tripura.

Barua said they had earlier welcomed the state government's decision of rehabilitating a small number of tribal refugees in Kanchanpur.

He said, "Considering the area and demography of the Kanchanpur sub-division, we had urged the government several times to rehabilitate not more than 500 refugee families here, but the government unilaterally initiated the process of settling 6,000 tribal families in the area."

An agreement was signed in January this year by the Chief Secretaries of Mizoram, Tripura and the representatives of the refugees in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to end the 23-year-old crisis by rehabilitating around 35,000 refugees from 5,400 families belonging to the Reang tribal community in Tripura.

As per the agreement, which came after the Tripura CM in November 2019 had agreed to accept the tribal refugees, the Reangs, and rehabilitate them in Tripura and provide financial aid for their rehabilitation. They will be included as voters in Tripura as per the agreement.

The Centre has announced a Rs 600 crore package for the settlement of the Bru tribals, recognised as a primitive tribe in Tripura. Of the package, Rs 150 lakh will be earmarked to the Tripura government for land acquisition and the rest would be spent for the welfare of these tribals.