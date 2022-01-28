After Reunion at Kartarpur Sahib, Elderly Man Gets Visa To Visit Brother in Pak
A viral video showed the two brothers meeting each other for the first time since the partition.
The Pakistan High Commission on Friday, 28 January, issued a visa to Sikka Khan, after a video capturing his emotional reunion with his brother, Muhammed Siddique, who lives in Pakistan, went viral on social media.
The heartwarming visual showed the two brothers, who were meeting each other for the first time since the partition, embracing each other at the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor after 74 years.
The Pakistan High Commission took to Twitter on Friday, and wrote, "The story of the two brothers is a powerful illustration of how the historic opening of the visa-free Kartarpur Sahib Corridor in November 2019 by Pakistan is bringing people closer to each other."
In another tweet, the High Commission posted a video of Khan, who extended his thanks to CdA Aftab Hasan Khan and Mission's officers for their cooperation.
Their Story at a Glance
After spending decades out of touch, it was only two years ago that Khan spoke to his brother for the first time over a video call.
Pakistani YouTuber Nasir Dhillon, who runs a channel dedicated to helping families such as Sikka's reconnect, established a link between the two.
For two years after the call, the brothers kept in touch over the phone. They did not have passports at the time, so they got them made. Their plan to meet was on hold due to COVID for some time. Finally, on 10 December, they met at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.
Following the reunion, the elderly man had expressed his hopes for the future, stating that he wished that the corridor stayed open for all those families that were torn amidst the partition.
"All those in villages who lost touch with their family members during the partition should be granted visas so that they too can meet their families. The corridor should be open…," Khan had told The Quint.
Read the full story of the brothers' reunion here.
