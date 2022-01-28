After Reunion at Kartarpur Sahib, Elderly Man Gets Visa To Visit Brother in Pak

After spending decades out of touch, it was only two years ago that Khan spoke to his brother for the first time over a video call.

Pakistani YouTuber Nasir Dhillon, who runs a channel dedicated to helping families such as Sikka's reconnect, established a link between the two.

For two years after the call, the brothers kept in touch over the phone. They did not have passports at the time, so they got them made. Their plan to meet was on hold due to COVID for some time. Finally, on 10 December, they met at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib.