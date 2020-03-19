Advise Senior Citizens, Kids Below 10 Years to Stay Indoors: Govt

The Health Ministry on Thursday, 19 March, advised senior citizens and children below the age of 10 years to stay indoors in view of the spread of coronavirus, even as they assured the general public that there was no community transmission of the disease in the country so far.

The ministry also said the department of pharmaceuticals and the ministry of consumer affairs have been asked to take necessary action against anyone charging exorbitant prices for masks, sanitizers and other health-related logistic materials.

