90% Complaints of False Claims Against Ads in Aug-Sep Upheld 

Advertisers, especially from the health sector, were criticised for tapping in on people’s insecurities during the coronavirus pandemic situation.

Some brands had falsely claimed to cure or prevent COVID-19.



An advertisement by Muthoot India was released in support of their recent initiative ‘Restart India,’ with a view to provide free guidance to entrepreneurs and businesses across the country who are affected due to COVID-19 Pandemic. In the advertisement, the persons are shown wearing their masks on their chins, which was deemed as misleading. The Consumer Complaints Council (CCC) concluded that the improper use of the mask shown in the advertisement refers to an unsafe practice without justifiable reason, manifests a disregard for safety and encourages negligence.

A clothing company had claimed that their product could kill 99% germs, and was anti-corona. These advertisers were told to modify such claims or withdraw their advertisements.

“The independent consumer complaints council (CCC), which comprises members of civil society as well as industry, jointly view such advertisements and adjudicate. The CCC goes deep into understanding the underlying complaint and the advertiser’s response and justification before an opinion is given. ASCI’s only goal is to promote responsible advertising which safeguards consumers,” told Manisha Kapoor, Secretary-General of ASCI, reported Medianews4u.