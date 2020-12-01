Adverse Event At Trial Won’t Affect Covishield Timeline: Ministry 

He said that volunteers are expected to sign a consent form, which informs the subject about the possible adverse events during clinical trials. "Whenever clinical trial starts, subjects are expected to sign a prior informed consent form. This is global practice; it happens across all countries. The form tells the subject about possible adverse events that may happen in case one decides to participate in the trial," he said.

On 29 November, a volunteer in the Covishield vaccine trial in Chennai alleged that he had suffered serious side effects, including a “virtual neurological breakdown and impairment of cognitive functions.” He sent a legal notice demanding Rs 5 crore as compensation, while also asking for the trials to be halted. Dismissing the participant’s claim as “malicious and misconceived”, the institute has pressed for Rs 100 crore as damages.