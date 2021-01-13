Adultery Should Remain Crime for Armed Forces: Centre Moves SC
The Centre said that decriminalising adultery may cause “instability” for families of armed forces.
The Centre on Wednesday, 13 January, moved the Supreme Court requesting them to exempt the Armed Forces from the 2018 verdict of decriminalising adultery.
The government argued that the order should not apply to armed forces, in cases where personnel can be ‘cashiered from service on the grounds of unbecoming conduct for committing adultery with a colleague’s wife’, reported The Indian Express.
The Centre said that decriminalising adultery may cause ‘instability’ for families of armed forces, as defence personnel are often separated from their families for long periods of time, Live Law reported.
What Was the Verdict in 2018?
Two years ago, the apex court unanimously struck down Section 497 of the Indian Penal Code, which made adultery a punishable offence for men.
The five-judge bench, including the then Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, struck down thw 158-year-old law as unconstitutional and said that it fell foul of Article 21 (right to life and personal liberty) and Article 14 (right to equality).
The apex court also declared Section 198(1) and 198(2) of the CrPC unconstitutional. These sections allowed a husband to bring charges against the man with whom his wife committed adultery.
(WIth inputs from LiveLaw, Indian Express)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.