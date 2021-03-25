Poonawalla Rents UK Mansion for Almost Rs 50 Lakh a Week: Report
Adar Poonawalla will be paying approximately Rs 49,50,000 per week to live in UK’s Mayfair.
Adar Poonawalla, the head of Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest vaccine manufacturer, will reportedly rent a property in London's Mayfair for 50,000 pounds per week, reported Bloomberg, quoting sources.
Poonawalla will be paying approximately Rs 49,50,000 per week to live in the neighborhood, which is considered one of the exclusive areas of London.
The mansion is reportedly one of the largest residences in the neighborhood and covers 25,000 square feet, the equivalent of about 24 average English homes. It also comes with an adjoining guest house and a “secret garden”.
Currently spearheading the production of millions of doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, Poonawalla studied at London’s University of Westminster.
In a 2016 interview, Poonawalla, said that Britain is "definitely a place I would want a second home in," he told Bloomberg News.
He is part of one of the world's richest families, with a $15 billion fortune – with vaccine manufacturing being the family's primary income.
(With inputs from Bloomberg.)
