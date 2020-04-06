OLX Ad Seeks to Sell Statue of Unity for COVID-19 Fund; Case Filed

A case was registered against an unknown person in Gujarat for placing an online advertisement to sell the Statue of Unity in Kevadiya in Narmada district for Rs 30,000 crore to meet the government's expenses for hospitals and medical infrastructure to fight the coronavirus outbreak.

The memorial to Sardar Patel, at 182 metres, is the world's tallest such structure and has attracted several lakh visitors since it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018.