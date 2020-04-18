Check Out these Activities to Engage Kids at Home During Lockdown

The nationwide lockdown has left children under house arrest. During this period, parents should know how to keep their little ones engaged and manage their time effectively.

With almost no access to playgrounds and playdates, kids may get bored easily and this may result in an increase in screen time. Pavit Nanda from Momspresso lists few ways to help keep kids engaged.

Art and craft session at home - to keep kids occupied for hours

Make a schedule - Since schools are closed, it's important to reinforce what's done at school, so make a daily schedule for kids and ensure they spend some time reinforcing what had been done at school. Give them worksheet or assignments to do.

DIY stuff - Try inexpensive ways to keep kids busy. Give them old CDs, match sticks, unwanted woollen threads, coloured papers, glues, balloons, ice-cream sticks, etc and encourage them to make some creative things out of it.