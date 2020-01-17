Thrashed by Men Accused of Molesting Daughter, Kanpur Woman Dies
A 40-year-old woman whose teenage daughter was allegedly molested by six men in 2018 died at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur on Friday, 17 January, reported NDTV.
A week earlier on 9 January, the men who had managed to get bail in the molestation case barged into the home of the minor girl and asked the family to withdraw the case, police said.
Saurabh Trivedi, a journalist with The Hindu, had also tweeted that the victim’s mother succumbed to injuries at the hospital.
A video shot from the terrace shows a group of three-four men beating people, and a woman in red kurta is seeing lying on the floor as one of the men brutally thrash her.
DIG of Kanpur Police Anant Deo stated that the Kanpur police has arrested three men allegedly responsible for the assault in the last week and are looking for the other three.
Deo further said, “A case was registered in 2018 in which they were the accused but were later granted bail. After that, there was a brawl between the brothers of the girl and these men.”
The incident has come to light at a time when Lucknow and Gautam Buddh Nagar will soon get the police commissionerate system. It will be implemented in three other cities of Uttar Pradesh, including Varanasi, Kanpur and Ghaziabad in a phased manner, according to IANS.
(With inputs from NDTV, IANS)
