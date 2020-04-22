Academicians Ask PM to Recruit Science Graduates to Fight COVID-19

Eminent academicians from across the country have suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to recruit unemployed science graduates in the fight against COVID-19 and use biology laboratories to test the samples of people suspected to be infected with the virus.

A letter in this regard was sent to the prime minister on 20 April. It was signed by more than 600 scientists, professors and research scholars from institutes across the country under the platform ‘India March for Science’, a release issued on Tuesday, 21 April, by the group’s Kolkata organising committee read.

A major chunk of the signatories is either from institutes in West Bengal or people from the state who are at present in different establishments across the country, a member of the organisation said.