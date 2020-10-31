ABVP Defends Dr Subbaiah’s Selection to AIIMS Madurai Board

The publication further quoted him as saying, “Thol Thirumavalavan’s comment remark about Hindu women has created an uproar in the state, to divert that issue, the opposition parties are making a hue and cry about an incident that has been resolved. Few of the media are making false propaganda. The DMK and its allies want to disrupt the appointment of a person from a backward community to the AIIMS-Madurai Board. They are trying to disown the son of the soil.”

Dr Subbaiah made headlines after a police complaint was initially lodged against him for harassing a 62-year-old woman and allegedly urinating outside her apartment. The senior citizen who lived in the same apartment complex as him, had also alleged that Subbaiah used to throw garbage outside her residence.

The complainant had also submitted a video as evidence against him but Dr Subbaiah had denied these allegations.

Defending Subbaiah, G Perumal further stated that the ABVP National President is innocent until proven guilty and stated that the case was regarding an internal parking lot issue between two families. They pointed out that the complainant has withdrawn the case.