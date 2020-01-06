JNUSU Denies ABVP’s Claim of Aishe Ghosh ‘Guiding’ Masked Goons

A video showing JNU Student Union President and member of the United Left (a united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF), Aishe Ghosh, with “masked men” inside the JNU campus is being widely shared and debated on social media. Aishe made headlines after she was attacked by a mob which entered the varsity campus and attacked students on Sunday, 5 January.

Many on social media claimed the student union president was “guiding” and “leading” the goons. Others joined in on speculating her role in Sunday’s violence.