JNUSU Denies ABVP’s Claim of Aishe Ghosh ‘Guiding’ Masked Goons
A video showing JNU Student Union President and member of the United Left (a united front of Left student groups AISA, SFI, AISF, DSF), Aishe Ghosh, with “masked men” inside the JNU campus is being widely shared and debated on social media. Aishe made headlines after she was attacked by a mob which entered the varsity campus and attacked students on Sunday, 5 January.
Many on social media claimed the student union president was “guiding” and “leading” the goons. Others joined in on speculating her role in Sunday’s violence.
Brutally Attacked & Bleeding, Aishe Says ABVP Behind JNU Violence
After a mob entered JNU campus and unleashed violence on students, a video of the JNU student union President, Aishe Ghosh was circulated online which showed blood running down her face.
“I've been brutally attacked by goons who were masked, I have been bleeding. I am not in a condition to talk,” she could be heard saying in the video.
‘Aishe Ghosh Leading the Red Goons,’ Claims ABVP
ABVP was quick to react to the video saying that Aishe Ghosh can clearly be seen leading the “Red Goons”. They further alleged that it was the Left which unleashed violence on the JNU campus.
“It is a tactic to attack students and then blame ABVP for it,” the organisation claimed on Twitter.
Speaking to The Quint JNU ABVP President Vijay said that, “Aishe Ghosh can be clearly seen leading the mob and not making any attempt to stop them.”
JNUSU Says, ‘Right Wing Media Twisting Facts’
The JNU Student Union has also reacted to the controversy saying that this is an attempt by the right wing media to twist the facts. The students union claim that their president Aishe was alarmed at the situation after she saw “ABVP goons” enter the hostel.
“Masked ABVP goons enter a hostel. Aishe and others go in after them trying to clear them out. The disgusting propaganda machinery stands exposed,” the tweet read.
The Quint reached out to Apeksha Priyadarshini who is a member of the JNU student union and was present at the spot when this video was taken.
“The men in the video who can be seen with Aishe are students and not goons. After getting the news that ABVP goons have entered Periyar hostel, Aishe and other students rushed to the spot. You can see that none of them are carrying weapons with them,” Apeksha said.
Meanwhile, eyewitnesses claim that the goons who entered the university and brutally attacked the students, professors and vandalised campus property were allegedly from the ABVP. Both ABVP and left backed JNUSU continue pinning blame on each other.
