‘JNUSU Defaced VD Savarkar Marg Signboard,’ Alleges ABVP

There was no immediate reaction from the administration or the students' union. Sources indicated that some students had 'reclaimed' the road by painting B R Ambedkar Marg on the VD Savarkar Marg signboard and later, a poster of Mohammad Ali Jinnah was found pasted on the signboard.

The administration on Monday, 16 March had said that the decision to name the road after Savarlar was taken at the Executive Council held in November last year.

Police, however, said that they have not received any complaint regarding the incident.