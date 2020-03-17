‘JNUSU Defaced VD Savarkar Marg Signboard,’ Alleges ABVP
The RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday, 17 March, alleged that the Left-led JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) defaced the V D Savarkar Marg signboard inside the campus.
The students' union had objected to a road inside the campus being named after Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar.
There was no immediate reaction from the administration or the students' union. Sources indicated that some students had 'reclaimed' the road by painting B R Ambedkar Marg on the VD Savarkar Marg signboard and later, a poster of Mohammad Ali Jinnah was found pasted on the signboard.
The administration on Monday, 16 March had said that the decision to name the road after Savarlar was taken at the Executive Council held in November last year.
Police, however, said that they have not received any complaint regarding the incident.
