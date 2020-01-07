‘ABP News Violated MCC on CVoter’: Meenakshi Lekhi Complains to EC

BJP national Spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi filed a complaint with the Election Commission on Monday, 6 January, against news channel ABP for showing the CVoter survey ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections and violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

Lekhi, also a BJP MP from New Delhi, tweeted a copy of her complaint filed over a telecast by the channel.

“Sharing the complaint made to the Election Commission against ABP News for violating the Model Code of Conduct, post announcement of Delhi State elections. Biased and unscrupulous conduct,” she said in a tweet.