‘ABP News Violated MCC on CVoter’: Meenakshi Lekhi Complains to EC
BJP national Spokesperson Meenakshi Lekhi filed a complaint with the Election Commission on Monday, 6 January, against news channel ABP for showing the CVoter survey ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections and violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).
Lekhi, also a BJP MP from New Delhi, tweeted a copy of her complaint filed over a telecast by the channel.
“Sharing the complaint made to the Election Commission against ABP News for violating the Model Code of Conduct, post announcement of Delhi State elections. Biased and unscrupulous conduct,” she said in a tweet.
The complaint reads, “On 6 January from 3:30 pm onwards, India's Model of Conduct is operational which prohibits any form of campaigning. However, it has been found that ABP News Channel is showing the 'would be results' of Delhi polls for different political parties – AAP, BJP and Congress.”
According to the CVoter that was released on Monday, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is heading to a victory again.
The projection range for BJP, which is going all out to come back to power in Delhi after nearly two decades, is between three and 13 seats.
Meanwhile, Congress is likely to make their way in with a predicted tally of around six seats.
The polls to the 70-member Delhi Assembly will take place on 8 February and the results will be declared on 11 February, the Election Commission announced on Monday.
(With inputs from PTI)
