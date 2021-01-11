AAP MLA Somnath Bharti Arrested in UP, Youth Throws Ink At Him

Reacting to Bharti'’s remarks, Shalabh Mani Tripathi, information advisor to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, said that while everyone had a right to contest polls and do politics, "using indecent language for a chief minister, you are using abusive language, you are saying to a policeman who is discharging his duty that his uniform will be removed. This is the language of the goons. Arvind Kejriwal is himself a chief minister. If he has the slightest idea about the post of a chief minister, then he should tender an apology to the entire country for the statement made by Bharti on UP’s popular chief minister."

Shortly before his arrest, Bharti can be heard telling a group of people in the presence of policemen and locals that he will expose UP CM Yogi Adityanath. “Ajay Bisht is a goon. We will expose his ways to the people of Uttar Pradesh.”

A case was registered against Bharti under Section 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and Section 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code, Additional Superintendent of Police Daya Ram said.

(With inputs from PTI.)